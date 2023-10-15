Short Interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Grows By 37.7%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the September 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

APTO stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $37.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $50.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APTO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,444,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 374,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.