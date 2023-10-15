Short Interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Grows By 37.7%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the September 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance
APTO stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.45.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,444,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 374,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
