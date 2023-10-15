Basf (ETR:BAS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $46.08

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €46.08 ($48.51) and traded as low as €42.05 ($44.26). Basf shares last traded at €42.14 ($44.36), with a volume of 1,944,224 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34.
About Basf
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.
