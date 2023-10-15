HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.12

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.12 and traded as low as $20.34. HomeTrust Bancshares shares last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 29,162 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HTBI shares. TheStreet cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $355.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.66.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $50.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $52.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

