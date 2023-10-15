Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.96

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.96 and traded as low as C$8.93. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$8.97, with a volume of 11,742 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOT. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$359.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.96.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.09). Total Energy Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of C$208.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$198.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.8661088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

