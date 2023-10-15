VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 776,200 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the September 15th total of 548,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,516,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.
Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
