VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 776,200 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the September 15th total of 548,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,516,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 139,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 65,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 79,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 345,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.