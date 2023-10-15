Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.16

Shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.16 and traded as low as $1.82. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 19,031 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

