Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.88

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.85 ($0.02). Metals Exploration shares last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03), with a volume of 2,622,625 shares traded.

Metals Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £43.05 million, a P/E ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.91, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Metals Exploration Company Profile

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in Philippines. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold project located north of the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

