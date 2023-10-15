Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.07

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.07 and traded as low as $26.80. Southern First Bancshares shares last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 6,476 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $217.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.56 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Andrew Borrmann purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $56,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Andrew Borrmann purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $56,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna T. Locke purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,017. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 114,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

