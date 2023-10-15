Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 808,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNW. KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $61.06 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

