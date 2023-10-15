Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.07

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.07 and traded as low as $4.75. Kamada shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 16,469 shares.

KMDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kamada from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.34 million, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million. Kamada had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 8,984.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 47,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

