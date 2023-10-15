Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Declines By 25.8%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tantech in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Tantech Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech in the first quarter worth $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.
Tantech Company Profile
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.
