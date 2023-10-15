Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Declines By 25.8%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tantech in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tantech Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

Shares of Tantech stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. Tantech has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech in the first quarter worth $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

