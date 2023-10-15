Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.48

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as low as C$0.41. Reunion Gold shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 349,020 shares changing hands.

Reunion Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$495.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reunion Gold Co. will post -0.0197561 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reunion Gold Company Profile

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in South America. The companys flagship project is the Oko West project located in Guyana. It also holds interest in other projects located in French Guiana and Suriname. The company was formerly known as New Sleeper Gold Corporation and changed its name to Reunion Gold Corporation in June 2006.

