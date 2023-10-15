Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.16

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.16 and traded as low as $26.51. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 5,115 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.36%.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 285,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

See Also

