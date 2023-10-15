Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Down 26.6% in September

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 24,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sentage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sentage during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sentage by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sentage during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sentage Price Performance

Shares of SNTG stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Sentage has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

