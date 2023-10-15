Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Short Interest Update

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORGNW opened at $0.08 on Friday. Origin Materials has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORGNW. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 19.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 71.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 60.1% in the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 37,547 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000.

Origin Materials Company Profile

origin is a materials company based in sacramento, california. origin tackles hard problems in materials in service of the world’s great companies. origin’s technology produces bio-based intermediates from lignocellulosic (second generation) raw materials. origin’s intermediates can be used to make new polymers, surfactants, and carbon blacks, each with differentiated performance.

