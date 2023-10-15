Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.92

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.92 and traded as low as $7.62. Security National Financial shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 13,414 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a market cap of $174.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNFCA. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Security National Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

