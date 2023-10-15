Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.19. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 14,304 shares changing hands.
Jones Soda Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.
Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 33.05% and a negative return on equity of 50.25%. The business had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter.
About Jones Soda
Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.
