RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RDCM stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.81 million, a PE ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 0.85. RADCOM has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.51%. On average, research analysts predict that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 17.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADCOM in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

