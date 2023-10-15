Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.49

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.49 and traded as low as $2.17. Noodles & Company shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 341,998 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDLS shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $103.07 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $125.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 71.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

