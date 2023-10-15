Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the September 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLCN. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 49,402 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 6,862.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 25,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 18,095 shares during the period.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

BLCN traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,454. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $59.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.