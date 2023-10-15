Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 433,300 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the September 15th total of 312,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $118,000. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Biora Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOR traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.83. 36,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,410. Biora Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts predict that Biora Therapeutics will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

