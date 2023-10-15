Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Short Interest Update

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance
Shares of RPID stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.
Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 316.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Rapid Micro Biosystems
Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.
