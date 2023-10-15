Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Short Interest Update

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of RPID stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 316.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 245,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 113,940.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 139.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 558,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 64,462 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 53.0% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 103,913 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

