DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Short Interest Update

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 528,600 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the September 15th total of 369,700 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DMC Global from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DMC Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DMC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

DMC Global Price Performance

BOOM stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. 165,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,487. The company has a market cap of $412.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.97. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $28.01.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.00 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DMC Global will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DMC Global

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $91,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,881 shares in the company, valued at $341,370.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 19.1% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 36.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

