Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Down 40.0% in September

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of DPG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,302. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.