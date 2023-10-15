Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bridgford Foods news, insider Allan Jr. Bridgford purchased 4,000 shares of Bridgford Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,736 shares of company stock worth $167,131. Insiders own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRID. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bridgford Foods by 10.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Bridgford Foods by 18.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bridgford Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgford Foods Price Performance

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

NASDAQ BRID traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.97. 727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824. Bridgford Foods has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $99.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of -0.49.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

