iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Down 24.5% in September

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the September 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BGRN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 12,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,549. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $48.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1392 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGRN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 118,919.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,129,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,590,000 after purchasing an additional 57,081,505 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,857,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 164,265 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2,097.5% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 169,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 162,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,887,000.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

