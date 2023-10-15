iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Down 24.5% in September

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the September 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Shares of BGRN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 12,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,549. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $48.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1392 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
