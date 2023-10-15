Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 304,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 28.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bullfrog AI Price Performance

Bullfrog AI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. 50,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,408. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. Bullfrog AI has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Get Bullfrog AI alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bullfrog AI

In other news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,942,715.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BFRG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI accounts for 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.48% of Bullfrog AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.