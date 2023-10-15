Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 304,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 28.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Bullfrog AI Price Performance
Bullfrog AI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. 50,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,408. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. Bullfrog AI has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $9.50.
Insider Transactions at Bullfrog AI
In other news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,942,715.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bullfrog AI Company Profile
Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.
