Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Down 16.8% in September

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDW traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.27. The stock had a trading volume of 22,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,555. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.26 and a twelve month high of $69.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.89.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 389.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

