Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Down 16.8% in September

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BNDW traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.27. The stock had a trading volume of 22,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,555. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.26 and a twelve month high of $69.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.89.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.