Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 121,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 396,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 70,429 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. 9,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,366. The company has a market cap of $102.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. Bragg Gaming Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Bragg Gaming Group ( NASDAQ:BRAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bragg Gaming Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bragg Gaming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

