Gala Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $364.08 million and approximately $20.01 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gala has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gala

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 26,947,867,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,970,336,737 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

