Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,700 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 216,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of BPTH stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,862,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,026. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $8.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.37.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
