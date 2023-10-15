iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 413.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.64. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $103.13 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.