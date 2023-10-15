Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 11,700 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 137,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $2,363,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

MMP opened at $69.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day moving average is $62.37. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 58.77% and a net margin of 29.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.47%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

