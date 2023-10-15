Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 8,698 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $13,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 78,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 474.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,756,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VXF opened at $139.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.73. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $126.59 and a twelve month high of $157.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.