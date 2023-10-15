Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $129.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.38. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.63 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.