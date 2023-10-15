Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.79 Million Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after buying an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,379,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,944,000 after purchasing an additional 168,521 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,722 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Plains GP by 31.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,094,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,740,000 after purchasing an additional 747,435 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,939,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,572,000 after buying an additional 100,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PAGP. Raymond James upped their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $15.96 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 62,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $1,006,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,752.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.