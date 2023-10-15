Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 24,000 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 1,731.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $258.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,274.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Janine J. Mcardle bought 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $71,891.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,952.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,274.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

