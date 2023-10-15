Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 31,400 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.42% of Ziff Davis worth $14,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZD. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 9.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average is $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.22. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZD

Ziff Davis Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.