Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 200 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ELV opened at $454.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.55.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.