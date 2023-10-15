Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 100,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $170.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $166.71 and a one year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.