109,120 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 109,120 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,095,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.30% of Qualys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 71.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $161.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $165.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.11.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 22.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.41.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $209,638.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,958 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,606.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,597 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total value of $209,638.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,606.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $98,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,539 shares of company stock worth $4,598,310. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

