Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,657 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $229,111,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,196,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,151,497,000 after buying an additional 598,164 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,108,249,000 after buying an additional 6,003,997 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day moving average is $104.87. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $157.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

