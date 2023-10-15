Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 6,200 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 92.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,950,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after buying an additional 2,853,286 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 181.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,265,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,650,000 after buying an additional 1,460,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Unilever by 1,869.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,059 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

