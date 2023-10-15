Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $51.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

