Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 299,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $53,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,759,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,551. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.09. The firm has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

