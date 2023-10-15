Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $53,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,303,000. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $155.08. 2,759,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,551. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.54 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.96.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

