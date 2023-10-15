Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,399 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $53,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.75. 1,874,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,378. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.80. The stock has a market cap of $126.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.62.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

