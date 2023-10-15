Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,172 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $46,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $166.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

