Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,947 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $48,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, reaching $109.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,655,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Wolfe Research increased their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus raised their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

