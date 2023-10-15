General Electric (NYSE:GE) is Codex Capital L.L.C.’s 8th Largest Position

Codex Capital L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for 3.8% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GE traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,655,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,812. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The stock has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

